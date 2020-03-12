Thalia: Make your look and call copier by Jennifer Lopez

Your browser does not support iframes.

Instagram has become the best place to Thalia you keep both of your followers each and every thing, which makes since because the singer is a star on this platform will be published, your thoughts.

Your more than 15.6 millions of fans witnesses, the photos, the burning, the Mexican artist rises deleitarlos, but this time it exceeded the limits of the sensuality and she shared a picture that he is more of a mouth open.

OH, TOO LATE! Anna Barbara shows her huge hinterland, and then returns

And is that the interpreter, which literally swept with her transparent outfit, in a dress covered that only what is necessary, and that almost no longer be detected, the most intimate, but also be brought to him, compared with the exact Jennifer Lopez.

These are some of the comments he received Award for his photos. (Photo: Letting Go Of The Soup)

“It is good that you want to show, but this dress, this is vulgar….the JLO you a clasecitas how you dress with class,” “it seems to Me that Maribel Guardia has more curves, Thalia”, “I’ll give you 0. When you speak of curves a thousand times JLo . And point”, are just some of the comments, to be read in the publications, were for the photo.

Some of his detractoras they were with everything. (Photo: Letting Go Of The Soup)

WHAT FOR THE BRAVE! Natti Natasha makes twerking and the transparency of their privacy

However, there was not only criticism, because his faithful followers made a point of aplaudirle that the 48-year-old, you spread this figure and also welcomed your style with messages like: “Wooow, impressive”, “the fantastic body”, “take The goddesses themselves jealous of your beauty.”

On the topic of:

Joseph Joel exploding with accusations of Laura Zapata (VIDEO)