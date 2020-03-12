The Chairman of the Post office, the Brazilians are going to pay the bill on the privatization

The Chairman of the Post office, the general in ciudad Juarez Appeared in the wedge, said at a hearing before the house of representatives that the Brazilian will in the end pay the bill for a possible privatisation of the company. He said that the interests of private companies over the state Affairs on the part of profit in the service, especially in the work of the delivery of the parcel, with the Rest paid for by the citizens through taxes.

Cunha cited the figures to support this idea, stating that, by 2018, 92 percent of the revenue of the Post, just came in 324 municipalities. They contributed with a revenue-positive in R$ 6.71 billion euros, while on the other 5.246 cities showed the loss of almost the equivalent, in the house of R$ 6,54-billion. The main reason for this balance of unregulated, he said, are the correspondences that are on the decline.

The Chairman of the Post took a strong stance against the privatization, saying that the company is a citizen, and it is irreplaceable. He cited two consecutive years of losses, the home of the$ 5 billion in 2015 and 2016, as well as in the efforts to reduce costs, a net income of R$ generated 667,3 million in 2017 and$ 161 billion by 2018. The programs of voluntary resignation, the closure of branches is redundant, and other control measures that can be taken to make the situation even more positive, with the wedge, he said that the company is fully sustainable.

In the meantime, the government, the decision was already made. According to the special adviser to the Ministry of economy, Fabio Almeida, Abraham, one of the ideas behind the privatization, the elimination of this deficit is huge, which was formed around the turn of the century the post, which must be preserved, along with its universal availability. He pointed a finger at the corruption scandals, the pension Fund of public servants, with a bore of 11.5 billion US dollars, as quoted, to solve that this is a node.

The office of the President, Juarez Aparecido de Paula Cunha, speaks at a hearing of the house of representatives (image: Paul Dead/house of Representatives)

According to him, 60 percent of the activities are to be carried out today from the Post office, you are done for the franchise, something that in and of itself, since it is similar to the process of privatization. In addition to this, Abraham, that it is part of the Department of privatisation, Ministry of economy, spoke of the great savings on the payroll of the employees, the 27 percent, in addition to the payment of R$ 4 billion for pensioners, for the maintenance of the health plan. One of the original ideas of privatisation, he said, is dealing with these issues and come to a compromise with those against the motion.

Cunha denied that the company be divided, and called on the government on the other, the cost of the social process such as the distribution of books to children in need, or for social projects, which are operated by the state. The Chairman of the Post and asked whether the Ministry of the economy, takes into account all of these factors in their calculations.

The heavy hand of the government on the privatisation of the Post office was also responsible for the wedge, which is said, you will not know anything about the studies carried out or in which way the matter will be handled. To the General, and the role of the Server is, right now, to work and to ensure that the good results continue.

Meanwhile, two bills, the privatization has already been presented to interfere with the chamber in an attempt. A group of 11 members of the Parliament spoke against the decision at the hearing to demand that the proposals for economic and social viability of the Post office, and, request, if approved, that the company is private.

The LG 7638/17, which was authored by Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), Décio Lima (PT / SC) and Mr Arlindo China glia (PT-SP), Celso Pansera (PMDB-RJ), Leonardo Monteiro (PT-MG), among other things, determined that the provision of postal services by the services of public servants, something that would hold the agent and the access in the regions, the further away from the major urban centers. Meanwhile, in a second experiment, the the PL 1369/19, and written by Leonardo Monteiro (PT-MG), for the establishment of the FUSP, the Fund for Universal access to postal services, the dignity, the financing necessary for the activities to continue.

In an interview last Friday (31.), the President, Jair, jair bolsonaro, back to the state that there is no other way for the privatisation of the Post office. He laid the blame on the governments of the PT and because of the destruction of the state of their pension funds, which is to say that the other state must also, in private, during his administration-a process that could only after the end of the process of the reform of the pension Fund.

