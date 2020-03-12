The diet which Beyonce dropped 20 pounds in less than 2 months!

In the year 2018, the interpreter of ‘Formation’ conquered the stage, Coachella with two impressive musical performances (documented even). The celeb wore a figure, spectacular, shortly after the birth your twins Sir and Rumi. How did you manage it? Beyoncé finally told his incredible diet, with the to 20 kilograms in less than two months!

By your Youtube channelalso, the actress confessed that she decided to be the hands Marco Borges (a recognized trainer and nutriólogo of celebrities), and follow a strict (and very effective) vegan diet with that, he lost so much weight, in exactly 44 days.

At the beginning of the recording, we can see that Beyoncé gets on a scale and recognizes that weighs in at 175 pounds (79 kg) but after follow 44 days the program of Borges (usually22-day-diet)the wife of Jay-Z perked up considerably and was list for Beychella!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqYwkzpLjxE(/embed)

How did the vegan diet followed by Beyonce?

Just as suspected, it’s kind of a balanced diet, based on the the elimination of any kind of meat and foodstuffs of animal origin, (dairy products). In addition, Marco said in the video Bey I can products also do not eat processed.