The family Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott return

Three weeks ago, the separation between socialite Kylie Jenner and the rapper, the Travis Scott. Although it has indicated that this fracture has not been infidelity or problems, the former spouses were in an eternal fight.

What is the new hard drive?: Selena Gomez releases theories of the new hard drive if you have a photo of the little

Both have, play your role father and motherthat time with the small Stormiand good friends to stay (also if this is not convincing anyone). But now the things that “are not like” them as a couple.

However, the family of the billonaria entrepreneurexplained how bad would you feel if you decide on both to resume their relationship. Do you think Jenner and Scott born for each other, they are the best team for the care and upbringing Stormibut, above all, you will love.

All want to Travis Scottyou know that in the past there have been errors, but who is perfect in this life? As a great man, and a great fatherfor this reason, the girl will live with the hope that the flame of love between the two of you will not be turned off.

Although to be quite honest, there is quit nothing better than a relationship, as you have done, without dramas, indirectbut, above all, makes a living together between them, and you give the best example of this is the daughter, the two have in common. AWWW!

Do you think we are witnesses this real relationship?