The friendship between Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani more

In spite of their agendas quite occupied, Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani are still friends and communicate more often than you might think.

According to the magazine OK! when asked about the ex of Brad Pitt, Stefani has said that all is well with you, and your children, but got no further details.

Stefani didn’t want to discuss about your friendship, but you do it to stay in contact, especially because of the children, both of you, you are also friends with each other.

The two were fast friends, when Angelina Jolie first moved to Los Angeles with his family a few years ago.

Recently, Stefani a little told about the unusual relationship between her and Jolie almost got the role of Angelina in Mr and Sra. Smith.

She told Marie Claire magazine that Jane Smith had been in a long time-along with Brad Pitt and Angelina.

“I don’t think she said she almost gave me the paper,” the singer.

Angelina Jolie seems stunning at the premiere of Maleficent’