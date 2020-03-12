The horror of Aronofsky, with Jennifer Lawrence, was designed to five days, 06/09/2017 – Illustrated

Advertising

The film by Darren Aronofsky about a imparvel destruio of the earth for the whole of humanity, “I”, it was in just five days,” said the Director, this will be on Wednesday (5).

Aronofsky, known for “Black Swan” “The Fighter,” he said at the film festival in Venice, where most of his movies take years to build, but this was different.

He was inspired by what he saw around him, and his inability to do anything about it: the United States, leaving the agreement climtico de Paris, an iceberg melts in the rtico of the people starve while others live in abundance.

“I was very cold, and angry, and I wanted to canaliz you an emotion, a feeling,” said the Director of the academy award best picture nominee. “And in five days I wrote the first verse of Scripture. It was just poured out of me.”

The result is a metfora apocalptica is in the way, religious, environmental and polticos.

Jennifer Lawrence interpreted it, to me, a young woman lives with her husband, the poet, played by Javier Bardem, in a secluded house in the country. While he tries to overcome, the sria crisis and the blockade is creative, it is employed again in the house of the family of the husband.

The apparent existence of idlica of the bed is about to fall apart in, for example, if an unexpected visitor – the beginning of com, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer arrive in your doorstep.

Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters Darren Aronofsky, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, during the Venice film festival in 2017

To interpret it, their only rule is to be pushed, the focus on a strong lideranas women, in which someone lives in order to give their man happy, and asked, and that you have nothing to give.

“It was a character that was completely different than anything j’s done before, but it is also a whole other side of myself was that I was in contact, also in the know, really,” said the winner of the academy award for the 27-year-old.

The film is long-two hours, when it goes to the house, a large farmhouse, surrounded by fields of grass. Aronofsky said that he wanted to build on the idea that, while we ignore what is happening on the other side of the world, we can all relate to the discomfort something to break into our homes and our privacy.

The destruction of angel, Luis Buuel, inspired by the film, the surrealistic “is the Director, I wanted to give you a structure, a house, and the view of her as she is undone by the moon.

This is a film about “how people insaciveis are. H-it is infinite,” he said. Check out the trailer for the feature debuted on September 27. September in Brazil.

The Trailer of the movie