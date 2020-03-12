The Man: Taylor Swift reveals behind the camera on his facet as a Director

Taylor Swift surprised their fans with a new behind-the cameras, their latest single, The Manhis skills as a leader, a role he played for the first time in his career.

“Here are more pictures from behind the cameras of myself, by the official video of “The Man” with a female voice and behavior, the body and the face of the man. Only rarely your day”, wrote Taylor Swift in their stories Instagramwhere announced the premiere of the “behind the scenes”.

On your official channel YouTubethe new behind-the-cameras The Man as it reached the 493.357 reproductions only a few hours after the premiere, and received thousands of positive reviews of the swifties are, to see the fascinated, Taylor Swift, and as a Director of her own music video.

Taylor Swift and her facets as a Director

Taylor Swift is 30 years oldrevealed that it was her debut as a Director -who had a very clear idea of how he wanted the official video of The Man this fact, and he wanted to show, and more importantly, wanted to the Director, who takes the reins in the hand.

Managed but not their coordinate appointments with some of the first options, and decided to even the address to The Man.

“In this video I wanted to show you a version increase, such as the world reacts to someone who is male, attractive, rich, young, arrogant. I wanted to show how it is instant approval and give you in advance the benefit of the doubt and wanted it in a way ridiculous, and imagination”.

