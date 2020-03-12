The picture is Amazing, Lady Gaga ‘ s “answer” to the Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana on “Together”.

The Fantastic is not allowed, and it is now flat,” unnoticed again. For the second Sunday in a row, the program of TV Globo, with his thoughts on the song, “Together”, the Portuguese version of “Shallow” in the voice of Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana. In the past week, Paula is Not “talked about the impact of the letter was the turn of the table,” That make the world a wave.

The producers have the excerpt from the presentation of Lady Gaga in the Oscars, singing the one that to be a reply to Paula and Respectful. “We interrupt this program to set the display to the right of the answer given by the high Court on a Musical,” he says at the beginning of the video. Clearly a hoax, as so little exists in the way. “I don’t know, don’t understand them also, to translate this tour to the end / you’ve made / screwed up with my work, you talk about the shallow now,“ sings Gaga. At:

The #issoaglobonãomostra also featured in the controversy”, and it is Now Flat,” 🤣 🤣 🤣 Watch it in full! https://t.co/twWOdBuAT3 pic.twitter.com/dsKPqwrMXx — Amazing (@Ebert Chicago) 27. May, 2019

“Together” is the theme, because it was for the first time on the 17. May, first to a radio station from são paulo, and two days later, in the context of the Internet. The phrase “together, and it is now flat,” became a meme and a hook for many advertisements of companies, which is the topic of the week have been adopted. The version behind the original version of “Shallow”, in the uk, here in Brazil. The song is in the Top 20 of Spotify in Brazil, a few days ago. You already come in “Beige” is the sum of almost 5 billion views of his “lyric video” on YouTube, 1.5 million plays on Spotify.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVbjDGDfEfo(/embed)