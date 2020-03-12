The son of the singer, Benito Di Paula dies at the age of 36 years old, 15/09/2019

The son of the singer, Benito, di, Paula, Andrew Vancellote Vellozo died last Friday at the age of 36 years. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The information was confirmed by the official website of Benito in the social network, has in a statement to questions of privacy for the family.

“To the family of Vancellote Vellozo it comes to the public, to report, to report on the passing of their beloved son, brother, nephew, Andrew Vancellote Vellozo, which took place on Friday (13/09) in the city of Rio de Janeiro,” says the note.

“We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the book, the artist, Benito Di Paula, Rodrigo Vellozo, together with all the members of your family,” he said.

Rodrigo Velozzo, his brother, Andrew, had shared the same message of mourning in the social media.

Benito had a gig yesterday in a Big box, and I came out of the Golden in the direction of the capital, when he heard the news. The show was re-scheduled for 3.October.