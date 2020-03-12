TikTok: Rihanna opened a house for the influencers beauty famous social network | ATMP | Shows

The popular American singer Rihanna opened Fenty Beauty TikTok House, a house in Los Angeles to influencers beauty from the social network TikTok under the patronage of his brand of makeup, Fenty Beauty.

“We are in the first house official Fenty Beauty TikTok,” said Rihanna at the opening of the room. “I wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think it is our generation which is more creative. I can’t do it alone, so this is a mid to me with people, the impact on the world, my community and my generation.”

A group of happy influencers of TikTok enjoy the facilities of the “TikTok House” and make – up unlimited, under the condition that the content you create, constantly, famous trademark of Rihanna.

Savannah Palace, Makayla, Emmy Combs, Challan Trishann and Dawn Morante are selected for the beauty d, remain in the TikTok House. In just a few days, they managed to publish more than a dozen videos for the account, Fenty Beauty.

The official representatives of the Fenty Beauty House called the place “a space for collaboration, the expression, the training and the structure of the community”. Rihanna expressed the hope that the project takes a very long time and draws a new wave of content creators, to TikTok.

The idea of a TikTok House is not new. In December, 2019, a collective of 21 influencers boys moved in together in The House Hype to life and create content. Also very popular are the villa of the community of bloggers and streamers OfflineTV is. To develop all follow strict rules of productivity and performance, new content every day.