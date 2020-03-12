To celebrate Geisy Arruda mostra Paradise, in the state of Ceará, and in a mood: “I have Arrived”

Geisy Arruda, announced on her Instagram about the details of your trip to Lagoa do Paraíso, in the state of Ceará, and now the fans are in love with social networking.

“I arrived in Paradise…,” he wrote in the heading of your posting.

To see this photo on Instagram I arrived in Paradise… 💎 🏝 @Alchymist beach club #alchymistprivê #lagoadoparaiso #ceara A publication of the joint Geisy Arruda (@geisy_arruda) in the 11 Mar 2020 at 10:46 am PDT

“There is a silicone in it, or is it natural?”, asked for a fan. To spread “So great that it,” joked another. “The Paradise you, Geisy,” said a third.

Recently, Geisy appeared to have left, is wearing an outfit with a great clipping out ” strategy, his best form again in the foreground. I have more than a thousand of favor and has built up an avalanche of praise for the answers. Check out the image by clicking on the following link.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda, wearing a T-shirt be open, you can use the restaurant with a friend Geisy Arruda, will be in the full amount in the new image, and it leaves you tan as proof

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-0u89j8kTE(/embed)