To have Scarlett Johansson, the star of the international, a property in Lisbon

The American actress Scarlett Johansson he decided to buy a property Lisbonto buy more and more of an international celebrity, the last residence in the capital of portugal. According to reports in the local press, Scarlett picked up for a apartment in the heart of Principe Real, in the Central part of the city would.

Among the famous, the already surrendered to the charms of Portugal, with the singer Madonna, which, according to Lisboa, to keep track of one of his sons, who play football in the ranks of Benfica, and the actors, with Michael Fassbender, now the owner of a luxury apartment in the Alfama district, and John Malkovich, who also live in the country and is a member of a number of restaurants and a night club.

Scarlett, 33-year-old played in more than 50 film productions, among them Similarities and differences (2003), Girl with a pearl earring (2003), A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004) and Last Point: Match Point (2005), which earned her four nominations at the Golden Globe awards.

Currently, the actress is currently playing in the cinemas with the movie The Avengers: Infinite Warone of the outputs of the first of the super-heroes in the Marvel universe.