“Together, and it is flat: now, you Listen to the music of Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana – 19/05/2019

After much anticipation, and with the other the chorus of “together, and now it is flat,” by Paula Fernandes was released today her new song “Together”, the Brazilian version of “Shallow”, which she sings with a Nervous feeling. Listen to it below, and sing together:

The original version of the hit song is from the movie “A Star is Born,” in which Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga share the feedback. Last week, Jennifer revealed that we sing the song that won the academy award. He received the support of Lady Gaga for the release of this version.

“The ash is talented and shows a lot of truth in him, when he sings, so I thought, only in it for the writing of this song for me. The lyrics are very deep, and I wanted you to give it to my partner when she said it, with me in him”, the singer.

“I don’t believe that everyone will recognize, the harmony and complicity of the song. The other nice thing about it is that you both realize that things would never be the same from the duet in the original, but it is a way to give new life to the Portuguese,” he said to Paula.

Check the Text:

You say, my love

If you are a bit sad as I

Tell us what you got

The story we have lived

I do not agree, and that’s all for now, remember, you

And you can live without the us

Not because I know that I’m your

To say that it is

And how often do you have the feeling of being alone, away

Tell us what you thought

I am come to seek, now that we have lived before

I got

And I saw the birth of a new power, which I don’t even know where you

Follow

And to back up the lack of love

To say that I miss him

The boat is a dot at the end

Cole is a time in our halves

Together, and is now flat

In the shallow, flat

In the shallow, flat

In the shallow, flat

Together, and is now flat