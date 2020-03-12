“Together, and it is flat: now, you Listen to the music of Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana – 19/05/2019

After much anticipation, and with the other the chorus of “together, and now it is flat,” by Paula Fernandes was released today her new song “Together”, the Brazilian version of “Shallow”, which she sings with a Nervous feeling. Listen to it below, and sing together:
The original version of the hit song is from the movie “A Star is Born,” in which Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga share the feedback. Last week, Jennifer revealed that we sing the song that won the academy award. He received the support of Lady Gaga for the release of this version.
“The ash is talented and shows a lot of truth in him, when he sings, so I thought, only in it for the writing of this song for me. The lyrics are very deep, and I wanted you to give it to my partner when she said it, with me in him”, the singer.
“I don’t believe that everyone will recognize, the harmony and complicity of the song. The other nice thing about it is that you both realize that things would never be the same from the duet in the original, but it is a way to give new life to the Portuguese,” he said to Paula.
Check the Text:
You say, my love
If you are a bit sad as I
Tell us what you got
The story we have lived
I do not agree, and that’s all for now, remember, you
And you can live without the us
Not because I know that I’m your
To say that it is
And how often do you have the feeling of being alone, away
Tell us what you thought
I am come to seek, now that we have lived before
I got
And I saw the birth of a new power, which I don’t even know where you
Follow
And to back up the lack of love
To say that I miss him
The boat is a dot at the end
Cole is a time in our halves
Together, and is now flat
In the shallow, flat
In the shallow, flat
In the shallow, flat
Together, and is now flat