“Together”: the music of Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana, in his debut in the Top 15 on the Spotify, the YouTube dominates video is to see on the TV shows

Since last Friday (17), “Together”, the music of Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana that it was a “Shallow”, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper is going to go about it. There are a lot of memes, trending topics in Twitter, and finally, the song was released on streaming platforms this Sunday (the 19th).

The effect of the music was so great, that a lot of people began to to hitch a ride on a wave of prayer and a Flat now. Businesses of all types and even TV shows.

The lyric video for “Together” is at the top of the list of high quality videos of YouTube in Brazil, since its introduction, and has more than plays 1.4 million.

Already on Spotify in Brazil, the song # 14 debuted in the Top 15 of the most listened to on the platform, getting on the list with a total of 290.185 play.

On Fantástico, a program of the Globo television network, was displayed on a certain thing, on a couple of songs. “If you live on planet earth surely you have heard of this song”, the video begins by talking about “Shallow”, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper.

Paula Fernandes, which also appears in the field of the Fantastic, says not to bother with the other, and that together, and now it is Flat,” has become the battle cry of a.

In addition, “Together” was the Motto of the opening of the program of Ana Maria Braga on Monday (20), the show is still a keyword, on a high from Friday night.