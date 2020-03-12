What do you mean? Brad Pitt reata relationship with Jennifer Aniston and in close partnership with the Angelina Jolie – TV-focus

The question is, who is it you want to stay? While the tabloids say that the player has renewed his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, while others claim that it is a partnership with Angelina Jolie.

Back? The magic of Brad Pitt and actress Jennifer Aniston may have gotten back together in the novel. According to the newspaper, The sun, and the actors who have married, they had a few years ago, about five secret meetings before they appear in the audience at the SAG Awards last week.

The meeting, for example, it came to pass in the house of Jennifer Aniston, during the Christmas holidays. The return of the pair, it is speculated by the General public for some time now, but the more muscles you have gained now, by the year 2020.

A source close to the actress revealed to the newspaper that he will believe that he or she has ceased to love Brad Pitt to the left, with Angelina Jolie. “It took a lot of time, but you will forgive him for all the forgiveness that a large part for you to move forward,” said the source.

The other number next to the actor, he said, he would not stop talking about his ex-wife, and that she re-lit, the romance that once existed, and that the two were happy for many years.

Last Sunday (the 19th), Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt viralizaram in the social networks of their appearance together at the SAG Awards. She is 15 years old, and the actor met on the sidelines of the award ceremony.

So the sources say, to deny that on the back of the bed,the other reporters, it. But the question is, what is left is the following, here you can find Angelina Jolie in this story?

It seems that the only thing that Brad Pitt thinks about this a moment, in a partnership sealed with his last ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and one of the families that produce the wine in the most traditional part of France. After a troubled divorce, the winery two of them continue as members of the Chateau Miraval, profitable and award-winning, to keep you in the French region of Provence, and now they are going to, together with the Perrins to produce a rosé wine is unique.

The magic, it could not be, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie say anything at all. The internet, now you are in doubt, is who Brad Pitt really like? Aniston or Jolie? The answer is only time will tell, but fans of it will want to see is the happiness on your face, it is the matter of a person who is on your side.