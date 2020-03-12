Why Selena Gomez sometimes you think that you will be the only one forever?

The feelings of Selena Gomez on love changed daily.
While decodificaba letter of the songs Rare with Apple’s Music and Genius, the singer confessed that she believes that you “only forever” on most days.
“We will not do so, this is the end, I’m still a baby,” said Selena, while she thought about the meaning of the song successfully. “I have a lot, to solve and to… but what I do know, I think. On some days, when I Wake up and I’m annoyed and think: ‘I’m gonna be alone forever'”. And he continued: “But after you spend 15 minutes, I say to myself, ‘I Know that there is someone for everyone'”.
Before they opened in their lyrics, Selena about the origin of his inspiration for Rareand noted that I felt that was trying to defend the message of empowerment: “I Believe that anyone who knows me, knows that I have a big heart for the people, and all you have to do is to encourage people, and make people feel normal.”
She added, “Make the people know that it’s not always going to be good, but it’s good, you know, what we will because life is not perfect. And I am very vulnerable with my fans and it was easy, it is there where he began “.
When immersed in their analysis of the lyrical, the former star of Disney together, that the fans love the song: “We vi aging / Burn toast in the toaster”.
“Everyone loves it, this letter is very funny,” he said. “I think it is basically what is in the world. The lack of care, the around you and the things you love, and you are important… All have dropped the ball, and no one is to do really.”
In terms of the chorus, the singer of Wolves he shared, to communicate that it was difficult to know the importance of self-respect, without looking like “a slut”.
“I didn’t mean to sound like a bitch,” she said. “I wanted to say, ‘I deserve it, and not me, if, you, this, this, this…”, Then, I think it is so important to this choir, this is a recognition, it’s not like, ‘Hey, I did everything. I’m not saying he is perfect, but I’m special’. And I think it is a modest approach, to say, ‘What, what don’t you see that I’m different?'”
On the bridge of the topic, you admitted that his past experiences in relationships, you are attracted to these lines: “you suplicaré / I let you make me cry / I enough of you / what you didn’t know, to find that I’m heavy?”
“In certain relationships that I heard and I… experienced, there is the satisfaction of having hurt someone, because you know that you don’t care,” said Selena. “Despise you intentionally someone, because they keep on this level, I have wanted someone to tell me that, it is how to keep this person depressed, so that you never noticed, like, ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to get out of this situation'”.
Watch Selena talk about your love life and explain the meaning behind their song Rare in the video above!