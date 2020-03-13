1 – the character of Jennifer Lawrence in “the hunger Games” gets a wax figure

Wax figure of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss

Everdeen at Madame Tussauds in London

(Photo: AFP PHOTO/JUSTIN TALLIS)

The character of Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the film adaptation of the saga “the hunger Games” has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, england.

In the model, in wax, life-size, of the actress Jennifer Lawrence, the same outfit from the movie to wear, it was on display to coincide with the release of the third installment, “the hunger Games: hope – part 1” in cinemas in the United Kingdom.

According to the website, “the Guardian,” the statue remains on display in the museum until November 2015, when the last episode of this saga comes in the paper. “The statue is in its own specific context of the movie so that our guests to get close to Katniss and the beloved story of “the hunger Games”, we know that you will love it,” said a spokeswoman for the Museum.