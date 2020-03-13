Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox for the first time in his life he moved to the Republic of Korea – Notes – Glamurama

the young man, just 18 years old and attends college in biochemistry at the University of Yonsei, Credit: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie let his son Maddox, alone in South Korea. The young man, just 18 years old and attends college in biochemistry at the University of Yonsei in Seoul, south korea. After a few months, the teenager all the way flew to Tokyo to kill her mother. They meet again, and went on to premiere ‘Maleficent ‘ 2’, at the arena in Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan. The time-of-flight from Seoul to Tokyo is only a two-horinhas.

And Maddox was a happy, proud by the side of the mother, by taking a look at colege, and then shows off his new mustache. Style!



