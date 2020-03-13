As well as the Royal Palace, Juliana Paes, and family to use a photo as a card-Christmas – notes – Glamurama

It is not only the Royal Palace and the traditional families around the world, to use the production of the photos of the family as a Christmas card. Carlos Eduardo Baptista, husband of Juliana Paes, published on her Instagram, with one click, also in the spirit of Christmas in next to her and his two children, Peter 9-years-old, and Anthony, age 6, all appropriately decorated and full of smiles. “Merry Christmas to all of you,” he wrote in the caption. The followers of the Popeye loved it, of course: “What a beautiful family, my goodness! God bless you!”, “The family: a blessing from the Lord.”