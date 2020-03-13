Atala Sarmiento you share your love story similar to that of Shakira and Piqué | TRIBUNE

Madrid, Spain.- Today, Atala Sarmiento is in a good spot in your life, but also enjoy your marriage with David Rodenas and his new stage in Spain.

Now, the expanelista of S … informed you have a photo from the time Shakira; in addition, he stressed, some similar points to your history of love, with the help of the Colombian and Gerard Piqué.

If this interview in the future, someone entered and said to us, ‘you both get married with a Catalan and living in Barcelona’, we both had game and laugh,” wrote the presenter.

The admirers of Atala flooded the publication of the same was also commented by the actress Érika de la Rosa and the driver Today, Lambda Garcia.

Although she shows reported in a new phase, medium-about a possible return TV Aztecathis situation denies was roundly by the driver.