Beyoncé promises to delight on the soundtrack of ‘The lion king’

The factory Disney not in order to be successful with their remakes in the meat and bones of the classic movies of cartoons. After The jungle book, beauty and The beast or Aladdínin turn, is now one of the most anticipated: The Lion King. The story tells the adventures of the little Simba you can reach our cinemas on 19 July. But, in addition, the expectation that because of the band itself, is another factor that is in the crosshairs of the soundtrack, composed and interpreted in the original by Sir Elton John. However, the focus is on the message is Beyoncéa voice is one of the main characters and a significant (and exciting) topic of the band.



So it could only hear a small piece of Can I feel the love tonight (the night of love) in a recent trailer released by Disney. Only a few seconds of a song between the images The Lion King you have enough to the public enloquezca with the interpretation personally of Beyoncé Knowles. In fact, not even to the point appears, more algido of the soundtrack in the promo video, what are the expectations of this new version of the musical success are very high. A challenge for the pop diva, taking into account that this issue won an Oscar in 1995.

Although this new development does not sing just to hear Beyoncé, is also appreciated, his distinctive voice in the German and the English version of the original Nalathe main female role in the film. In the male part, both the synchronization an important human voice to Simba as in the musical, interpreted by the actor Donald Glover.





But that’s not all! Was even Elton John, who confirmed that, in addition to all of the songs in the classic version of the animated film version of 2019 The Lion King is interpreted with a completely new song that only Beyonce. The creators of this new piece will be a repeat of the musicians in the company of Tim Rice, that the tandem has worked so well with the soundtrack first. Yes-what to see, and for what we wait, to check whether this The Lion King again, the most coveted film with the statuette.



New movies from Disney, in the current version

Already premiered and are of the conference, there are new projects already confirmed. Among the highlights is Mulan, the premiere is still not confirmed information, specifically the year 2020. The new version of the adventures in ancient China is remake the most expensive in the history of Disney up to the date.

You will also see a new version of Cinderella in flesh and bone and he is, nothing more and nothing less than Camila Hair. The Cuban singer, she is in the cinema in the role the first Cinderella brunette, the history. But, on this occasion, we will have to wait to enjoy it until in February of the year 2021.