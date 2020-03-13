¡Emotional video! So it was, as Katy Perry, the message was the most beautiful of his grandmother, who, before his departure

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
27


A week ago Katy Perry surprised their fans with the moving announcement of your first pregnancy, the fruit of the relationship with Orlando Bloom, but after a few days of his world of happiness turned grey with the worst news.

The singer informed the death of his grandmother, a publication in which he gave a series of postcards, very nice of you to be together, and accompanied it with a touching words.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here