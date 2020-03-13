George Corrula, and Paula Lobo Antunes go to the parents for the second time



The Actorthe 41-to show a video shared with them, the

scan baby: “I’ll

doat a later time. Being a parent is one of the most disturbing, what can I do in this life. Concern for the world around us. To be a troubling secret, the drive for a new in this world, in the hope to do something else”.

Together going to be a father

the more a girl is, the the actor quipped: “what scares me is the amount of bottles that I’m going to have to have it in the bathroom”.