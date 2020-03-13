Here’s Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern is on the photo

In the new comedy-drama from the series “the story of a marriage” in your book, only on 6. December. While we wait for the premiere, we see Laura Dern, and Scarlett Johansson in a new image from the film. The actors interpret their daughter-in-law, and Nicole, respectively).

Check it out:

Presented at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, the film received several awards by critics, has a debut for the limited-to the 6. November in some cinemas in the United States.

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach (Margot at the wedding), the film follows the story of a couple who decides to divorce after a series of problems. The situation is even more difficult after that, Nicole (Ap), controlled by a daughter-in-law (Dern), we choose to be a lawyer in the process. And then Charlie (the driver), if he undertakes the same. The two are expected to face a difficult time, and the turbulent, and is surrounded with lots of surprises and a lot of emotions when dealing with the custody of Henry Robertson), and his young son in the family.

The cast for the drama, the account, with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever, Azhy, Robertson, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Alan Alda, Mark O’brien, Matthew Shear, Blooke Bloom, Kyle Bornheimer, and Mickey Sumner.

Watch the official trailer:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzSomaJAIMc(/embed)

At Rotten Tomatoes:

The reception of the new film in the series, until now, it was a very good one. The film has received numerous rave reviews. Based on 90 reviews, the story of a marriage,” he has an approval of up to 98% on the side of the critics. Now it is waiting for the premiere to see if the audience agrees with these views.

“This is a movie that it is deep and thoughtful and sensitive, how difficult, logistically, in addition to all the confusing feelings, the end of a marriage.” – AA Dowd, the The AV Club.

“It is a film that is both funny and moving – a job that you laugh for a moment, and leave the hair out of the next tear.” – Barry Hertz, the The Globe and Mail.

“A representation of a total of 137 minutes, a marriage falling apart, in which an intimacy unusual in that it was created, ironically, by a great and spirited performance.” – Joe Morgenstern, the The Wall Street Journal.

“A marriage should not be defined by a single emotion. It is a force that consumes everything you can to bring the race up to and penetrate into their interior, which, at times, in moments of each other. “The story of a marriage’ perfectly encapsulates these feelings.” – Mara Reinstein, the Us Weekly.

Diploma in journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the author of the stories and journeys of love.

Comments