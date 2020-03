The digital platform Netflix premiere today, a documentary on the historic concert Beyoncé in the year 2018 at the festival Coachellaone of the musical events most important in the world and takes place every year in Indio (California, USA).

‘Homecoming‘is the title of this documentary shows pictures from the concert of Beyoncé, as well as for the preparation for this concert, organized and spectacular, received the applause unanimously by fans and critics.

