How Jennifer Lopez Rodriguez married with Alex? The phrase has caused controversy

Jennifer Lopez (50 years) has given to understand that he is already married with Alex Rodriguez (44), referred to it as a “groom” in an interview on the occasion of the awarding of the Golden globes this Sunday.

In the statements submitted to this Assembly on the program Wake Up Americathe morning show of the chain Univision, Lopez has claimed that she felt “added a very excited” to be there for the prices for the first time since 1998, and has at the same time: “Much has changed-both personally and professionally“he said, while he grabbed the hand of Rodriguez. “I am very happy with my family, with my children, my husband”, completed.

Jennnifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez during the gala for the award ceremony of the Golden globes.



These words have done, jump all the alarms, and several American media claimed that the singer has married her, with the help of former Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez suggested to him that the marriage of Lopez in March 2019 for a trip to New York. But in all this time, were very careful in regards to the wedding, and rejected, multiple times, specify the date or details to your link. The only thing that assured that it would be “a big party”.

Lopez and Rodriguez, they would have a marriage secretly with a civil ceremony, and they had potado celebrate later a marriage ceremony “for everything high“as wanted.

Jennifer Lopez not done with the Golden Globe in the category best actress in a supporting role, for her performance as Ramona in the movie Estafadoras the Wall Street. It Laura won a Dern for her role Story of a marriage.

The artist has a more receives great praise and thanks to their cheeky look consisting of a dress by Valentino, in mermaid style, decorated on the chest with a big bow in the color of gold and dark green. After the award ceremony, the artists changed and opted for a set short pants and t-shirt top for the party afterwards.

In several videos published on social networks, has seen the Diva in the Bronx dance with multiple participants on the party of the company representatives and publicists, prominent CAA.

JLo and A-Rod, as we named, you have the media since the beginning of her career, together, they live for more than two yearswith the children they both had from previous marriages, in the house of the athlete in the exclusive neighborhood of Coral Gables in Miami.

