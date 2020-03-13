How koronawirus to increase the number of players in Fortnite? The Italians speak of 70% growth

In Italy, as well as in Poland all the schools were closed. The people sitting at home, and the Italian Internet service provider detects that the traffic has increased greatly, even on 70%.

The Italians have a huge Problem with koronawirusem, schools and everything else, with the exception of shops with food have led to a lot of people began to easy. In the Wake of the Italian Internet provider says directly that there are problems with the work of the site.

Koronawirus and computer games

Telecom Italia SpA reported that the ruling koronawirusa fixed up to 70% of the growth in the issue of the use of the Internet. Many people use the Internet for games in Fortnite, and Call of Duty.

“We have games, a growth of more than 70% of the Internet Traffic in our network fixed-network telephony, with a large participation of Online-how Fortnite”

In addition to the games, many people also Netflixa watch, or other services streamingowe/VOD have. Rather, it was to be expected. Well-known Website for adults, a special campaign, where the Italians can see the benefits of the Premium Version for free within the next month.

Similarly, the Situation in other countries. The Swedish operator Carrier Telia reported on the growth at the level of 2.7%, and expected much larger movement. In Poland, instead, such data will not be displayed, but who knows. Of course, the player became bigger, and it shows, at least on Twitch, the very many people Online.

So the nerve was arias, League of Legends Streamer:

“Koronawirus it is not… For the players, it is a beautiful thing, so I say to you, Yes to you pancakes say. And so we went out of the house, and so, it is not necessary to go into a school or something, nice”

Of course, it is better that the people played in the house in Fortnite, than out on the street, during the time in shopping centres.