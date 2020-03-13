Is worrying! Selena Gomez and a sad confession: “Some days, when I Wake up and I’m…”

Selena Gomez it has been shown that the time had, in spite of the falls, they never lose their gift for music and acting, since his return, it has to Shine again as in the beginning.

It is true that the singer successfully in the course of his career, and this, together with millions of fans in different parts of the world.

– In The News

And in addition to your talent as a artistthere is a point in her life that she has always aroused the attention and interest among his admirers, his love life.

It is a theme through which the composer he has always been a talking point, especially if he is in a relationship with singer Justin Bieber.

From the beginning, the time of courtship had the actress with the Canadians was controversial, not only because it recognised two-star hotel in the world, but because there will always be rumors of infidelity, especially of Justin.

However, on this occasion the ex-girls Disney has surprised their followers in to share a deep reflection on your relationship.

Gómezrecently, she participated in the platform’s Genius, where he speaks of song lyrics and poetry. There they were invited, and on their topics, which gave them the name of your hard drive, “Rare”, which opened the door to you to tell, what of your love life. And let us be amazed, as he said: “Some days, when I Wake up, and I’m sad, I think: ‘I’m gonna be alone forever”.