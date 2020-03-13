“It is not a scandal it is a sex crime,” says Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence: “it’s not Just because I’m a public figure, an actress, means that I have asked

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters/)

St. Paul – “don’ T cry about it.” The Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 24 years old, for the first time mentioned, and the leak of intimate photos of them in the month of August.

She said she thought about sending a press release to the media, but he could not.

“Every time I tried to write it, I cried, and I was angry at him,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

“I started to write it and apologized, but I don’t know for what I apologize. I had a great, fulfilling, healthy and passionate relationship that is now over four years. It was from a distance. Or your friend go to look at porn, or you are going to look at you,” he said, referring to her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

The one called “The Fappening” (a play on “the happening”, an event that, with the “fap”, the slang term for masturbation), which allegedly took place after the attacks on the iCloud (cloud storage service), not only for Jennifer Lawrence, but the dozens of other Celebrities.

“Just because I don’t mean a public figure, an actress, that I asked for this,” he said.

“This is my body, and it should be my choice. The fact that this is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe we live in a world like this.”

The star of the box-office hit the Hunger Games”, this is not a scandal it is a sex crime”.

“Anyone who has ever perpetuate these images is a sexual offence. You should sank in shame.”

Lawrence says that he is trying to get their joy about the possibility that the person responsible for the leak not to be punished, “because they might be, but it is a call.

“The law needs to be changed, and we need to change.”

“That’s why these websites are responsible”, refers to under certain circumstances, on sites such as Reddit and 4Chan, the majority of the photos were disseminated.

“Just due to the fact that someone is exposed to sexually, and the first thought that goes through the head of a person in order to make a profit out of it. This is so far away from me…. I can’t imagine that they are so far from all over the world. I can’t imagine that someone so reckless and careless and so empty inside.” “But it is the time it takes, you know?”