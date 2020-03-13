“It’s great, mA’am!” Katy Perry sat on Santa Claus is missing!

Very satisfied, the life partner of the actor Orlando Bloom ready to laugh for a whole day time and games in California, led to even artificial snow to achieve a real experience.

Katy Perry the evaluation of the special chain, the Amazon to spend “helper of Santa” and give gifts to the children who participated in the event.was

– In The News

With gifts, awarded by the Foundation called “Amazon Smile”, the interpreter, “California Gurls” he did his job with the enthusiasm that characterized him.

That is why the famous singer he did not hesitate to publish snapshots of what is happening, and thank you for the invitation.

“Children are the future, and we must never miss the opportunity to feel safe, seen and celebrated.”, pressed the us-American artist on your account of Instagram.

What struck me, however, was especially a picture, of what Really Katy sat at the top of the Santa Claus?

Nevertheless, the publication of Perry is reached, the half a million likes and it is expected that you remain unnoticed in your bizarre moment. Merry Christmas!