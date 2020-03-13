Jay-Z, husband of Beyoncé, sees the clock sapphires of 2’5 million dollars

– In the news

Beyoncé (37 years old) and Jay-Z (49), the most influential artists in the music industry in the world, came to this Saturday, the 30 of March, the gala for the award ceremony, NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). If you have the confirmation for your participation, as awoke the longing of their fans, the moment the couple appeared to be dominated all the flashes.

The inhabitants of the heavenly presence Beyoncé dressed in -almost – girlfriend – of Olivier Rousteing (33) for Balmain Couture and the luster of their earrings emeralds, you for let step a detail in the look by Shawn Carter, did not go unnoticed for the eyes and more experts. The sober outfit of Jay-Zhe night, a tuxedo, blue cross and notching, the haute-joaillerie creation that she wore on her left wrist is yet to come.

It is a watch of the renowned company of luxury Richard-Mille –the most expensive piece ever produced, in the house of Switzerland. The watch is entirely designed and produced by blocks made of sapphire are cut and milled. The design and production of this structure sapphires took years of research and testing, to ensure, to port an adequate response to the requirements of the force of the ore in relation to your convenience. For the implementation of this PM needed more than 3,000 hours of work and the price is 2’5 million dollars (about 2’25 million euros).

It is not the first time that Beyoncé and Jay-Z sapphires choose not to mention awards, and various public appearances. The special feature of the sapphire is the mineral is blue-par excellence. And ‘blue’ is the name for the first born to the couple: Blue Ivy Carter (7).

Your discreet life and her last three public events

It is true that Beyoncé and Jay-Zaway from what it may seem, to lead an inconspicuous life behind the walls of the impressive villa in Los Angeles, California. The activity Queen Bey in social networks, his last publication of which is practically equal to zero-before the awards gala is dated 1. March. For his part, Jay has no Instagramso it only works from a Twitter account, where does not happen, in five months. In the last few days, however, the couple is on a trillion dollars -as he makes the enormous assets that you both have to knead together – it has ceased to see the three different public events.

The first of them, the birthday Diana Ross. The diva of soul-filled, 75 years on 26. March and Beyoncé decided to accept the invitation. In a moment of celebration, someone on a microphone and shy, in the style of Marilyn Monroe, the interpreter Crazy in Love agreed with the Happy birthday.

Beyoncé sings Happy Birthday to @Diana Ross at her 75th birthday party — sea. 26th. 💖 pic.twitter.com/yrnTEy8uhD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) 27. March 2019

On Friday evening, before the GLAAD Awards came and received a price for their support of the community LGTBI. Beyoncé, excited and with a crying voice, she remembered her uncle who died of HIV. “My uncle Johnny the man gay fabulous, I have never seen was. He has always lived his truth. And also it was very brave in a time in this country is not accepted, that people like it. You will be a witness of his struggle with HIV was one of the experiences, not harder”.

And this Saturday, the Carter-Knowles they wore the role as a prize-winner in the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). She climbed on to the stage, as the “Entertainer of the Year’. For his part, the author of Family Feud was crowned with the president’s Award, the moment boast at: in his extensive collection.

(For more information: Beyonce reveals had a caesarean section of urgency in the pregnancy of her twins)