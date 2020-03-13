Jennifer Lawrence-the case: according to the tradition, back to the meeting

It is one of the most talented Actresses in the world, has already won an Oscar and two Golden Globes. It is also known for his tirades and spirits, and for the amazing falls at a public event.

After a fall on the stairs in front of the Dolby theatre, and in 2013, a stumble on the red carpet of the Oscars 2014, and the trambolhão at the premiere of the film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in the past year, Lawrence has an accident and only a few inches from the ground. It happened at the premiere of the film X-Men: Apocalypse, in which, for Lawrence, interprets, the the mutants Mystique.

The actress and the 25-year-old was wearing a creation of christian Dior at the premiere in London, and went in haste to the red carpet, to avoid it, catch the rain, when he stumbled. Jennifer Lawrence was able to support on one of the elements of the the staffto avoid that, it managed to fall.

In the vicinity Sign up for the newsletter The daily news and get first-hand information.

In social networks, as it is always the case, there were a number of the posts of the time.

In an interview with the program Extrathe show, Jennifer Lawrence showed his usual relaxed manner. When a reporter on the question of the air, seriously confesses the actress, that it was “a shock, both in the belly”, that you can’t take another breath.

“I love to drink! But, last night, when I tried to take a shot of tequila, “he said,” I’m going to me not to dance on the top of the table, I’m just going to puke!. Lawrence went on to explain that during the filming of a movie in the franchise The X-Menused to remove the shaving foam, the blue dye that is used in the characterization of the character Mystique.