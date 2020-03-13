Jennifer Lawrence-the case: according to the tradition, back to the meeting

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
27


It is one of the most talented Actresses in the world, has already won an Oscar and two Golden Globes. It is also known for his tirades and spirits, and for the amazing falls at a public event.

After a fall on the stairs in front of the Dolby theatre, and in 2013, a stumble on the red carpet of the Oscars 2014, and the trambolhão at the premiere of the film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in the past year, Lawrence has an accident and only a few inches from the ground. It happened at the premiere of the film X-Men: Apocalypse, in which, for Lawrence, interprets, the the mutants Mystique.

The actress and the 25-year-old was wearing a creation of christian Dior at the premiere in London, and went in haste to the red carpet, to avoid it, catch the rain, when he stumbled. Jennifer Lawrence was able to support on one of the elements of the the staffto avoid that, it managed to fall.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here