Jennifer Lopez is the demand of 40 million us dollars

The diva from the bronx, Jennifer Lopez is wrapped in a serious debate, so the stripper, Samantha Barbash, who served as the inspiration for ‘crook’, the latest volume in the collapse of the, initiated a lawsuit against the production company of the singer as Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC, exigiendoles nothing more and nothing less than $ 40 million.

The reason why Barbash required is too much money, because according to her, JLo and her team made use your story without your knowledge, also thanks to the band, the image of Samantha was ‘spotty’.

The claims of Samantha Barbash

According to the legal documents, the The Blast, the ex-stripper explains, they used your story without your permission, difamándola in the processbecause in the movie, produced by and with Lopez, show Barbash by the use of toxic substances in your house to your daughter, what influences your complete image, and it is offensive, therefore, $ 40 million calls, because of the damage.

The forty million, calls for Samantha Barbash are distributed about the damage (twenty million), and the punishment is you will be faced with the promised of AROD (another twenty million). Likewise, it is demanded, the producer of the band back all the copies of ‘crooks pull’ for those who don’t follow, by a false story of his life.

Up to the time Jennifer Lopez has no answer to none of the large amount of money, calls for Samantha Barbash, damage to repairit is ; however, recently revealed in an interview that although you produce and the main role of the band, it received not a cent from her. ‘Hustles’ made JLo was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a supporting rolealthough they are not proved to be a winner, because Laura Dern picked up the award for ‘Marriage Story’.