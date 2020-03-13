Jennifer Lopez wants to break ” new to the Internet as an image Versace

Jennifer Lopez begun in the year 2020 power. The actress received several nominations for the film awards most important for her role in ‘Estafadoras Wall Street’ plan your wedding with Alex Rodriguez and in addition just announced, that the picture of the collection spring-summer 2020 by Versace.

Twenty years after smashing the Internet with his now-legendary dress ‘Jungle Dress’ to do in the ceremony of the Grammy awards, which seems to be in the Bronx, is determined to, again, a collaboration that has already generated this year, all kinds of reactions. A couple of hours ago reception, and J. Lo in their social networks, the protagonist of the campaign, the pictures showed Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.













“I’m excited to reveal, finally, that I face of the campaign #VersaceSS20! Thank you to @Donatella_versace and around the world by @Versace for their vision and collaboration,” wrote the singer, along with the pictures, you can see exactly, that the imprint scored brought the impressive design in the year 2000, the protagonist the clothing pieces were from the Italian house.

A decision, which is not surprising, since in the Milan Fashion weeklast september, Jennifer performed with a version of that still bolder of the ‘Jungle Dress’. Participation is completely unexpected to unleash with the Versace and the singer again, the madness in social networks. Therefore, it is not surprising that Donatella has set, by throwing a line with the same print to use jerk this dress is already part of the history of fashion.













In the moment shots of Lopez posing with a new piece from the ‘print’. It is a mono it also has a fast-paced neck-finish ‘v’ and J. Lo with blazer with the same print and the skinny belt in the color white, along with the Thong sandals. Also this combination for the color green is present, which are characterized in a different dress impresses with its shoulder pads, and openings in the sleeves, and a set of two pieces in the campaign Kendall Jennerconsidered recently as a model to earn money and less work.

In the other snapshots, the interpreter, ‘Let’ s loud get’ appears with a mini skirt red with pronounced neckline and skirt with fringes; with a black dress asymmetrical with an opening in the abdomen, and with a dress and a blazer in black, which is shaped by their neck in the shape of a circle, since, led Kim Kardashian at the amfAR gala held a year ago. “For me, Versace provides empowerment. It is a dream, the cooperation with my friend Donatella in this campaign is wonderful and makes up to create something new, just an iconic piece of the history of fashion,” says Lopez in one of the publications of Versace on Instagram.













The brand explains, the social network, these images are part of a campaign wants to“, the vanity and the expression of without censorship as a form of self-love” and also a “provocation” the power of the Internet and all social media platforms in the company.



















