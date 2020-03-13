Jennifer Lopez: your movies, your songs, and the development of his style

Jennifer Lopezactress , singer, designer, entrepreneur, producer there is something that you have not already? ‘Jenny from the block’ born on 24 July 1969 in Castle Hill, a neighborhood Of Bronx in New York. The daughter of parents of Puerto Ricans, the five years he showed an interest and talent for dancing and singing. Your first chance to be on a film set came in 1986, when he took the role for a low-budget film called”My Little Girl’.

The beginning of your career

It was in the nineties, when the career of Jennifer Lopez foam rose. After participating in various television programs, showed off their tables to act in the film ‘My Family from Director Gregory Nava in 1995, her role earned her an award Independent Spirit Award in the category of Best supporting actress. This awareness in Hollywood is for the upcoming roles in films such as ‘Money Train’ (1995) and ‘Blood and Wine’ (1996).

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of ‘Selena’. © Ron Galella, Ltd.

Her jump came to fame thanks to the biopic of Selena Quintanilla, ‘Selena’, premiered in 1997, it has paid off for J. Lo is a nomination at the Golden globes in the same year. Since then, she starred in big blockbusters alongside Hollywood actors that are already established, such as George Clooney and Richard Gere, at that time she was already one of the most sought-after Actresses of that time.

Musical hit

Jennifer Lopez he is the music in the same decade. Was in 1996, when she made her first album ‘‘On the 6’, this was on the first places of the list of the Top 10 Billboard charts. With their second album called ‘J. Lo‘, the singer broke a Guinness record, because the material was number one in sales while your film, ‘Wedding Planner’, also reached as a maximum at the checkout.

Jennifer Lopez at a concert in 2006. © Bryan Bedder

In the following years, the career Jennifer Lopez full of successes, the balance of Latin rhythms and pop in English and German in addition to was Marc Anthony, her first husband. During this time, he was the nominations for several awards, musicals, including one on the** Latin Grammy** in 2000, her song Me not ‘in love’ and also the Grammy by ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

The decades of 2000

At the beginning of the second decade of 2000, J. Lo back again with force by the simple ‘On the Floor‘album ‘Love?’a theme , he introduced himself as number one in 24 countries. Since then, his musical style was largely influenced by latin rhythms and extremely dance clubs alongside the likes of Pitbull, Wisin & Yandel, Ricky Martin and Flo Rida.

In the last few years Jennifer Lopez was divided between his career and performance appears in programs such as American Idol and The X Factor as a judge, with a residence in Las Vegas, participating in musical programs as Bye Bye Birdie-Live! and even the creation of your own realities talent search latin, something he in ‘¡Q ‘ Viva! The Chosen’ and ‘World of Dance”, worked with producer and judge.

Jennifer Lopez at a concert in New York. © Shareif Ziyadat

Today, we hear the name Jennifer Lopez often, thanks to its participation in the film ‘crooks’, the plays a stripper veteran named Ramona. His performance brought her nominations Critic’s Choice Awards 2020 and the Golden Globes 2020.

Personal life

Jennifer Lopez has been named the remind you of some of the media as “the Elizabeth Taylor of a century’, the fact that the actress was married eight times, while J. Lo has come, the altar, four timesthe first to Ojani Noa in 1997, then in 2001 with the dancer Chris Judd, in 2002, with Ben Affleck, and in 2003 with Marc Anthony; with the latter, their marriage ended in 2011, howeverit is well known that an excellent relationship.

In March 2019, the interpreter, ‘Waiting for tonight’ announced its fifth commitment to the exbeisbolista Alex Rodriguez. Since then, the celebrity has already been numerous posts in their social networks in the company of her fiance, one of the latest and most popular happened before Christmas, when Lopez was photographed leggings red.

Jennifer Lopez at the press conference for the Super Bowl in 2020. © Icon Sportswire

By 2020 Jennifer Lopez start your career with the right foot, and is that since last year, it was announced that in addition to Shakirathe officer’s performance would be the Show the half-time break of the Super Bowl in 2020. Since then, the expectation was big, because it is expected that the two prominent Latin-American roots with history, an unforgettable spectacle.

Fashion icon

In addition to her successful career as a actress and singer Jennifer Lopez it’s all a fashion icon. It was in the year 2000, when he was at the Grammy awards a dress from Versace, known as the jungle dress by embossing, and is characterized by a deep neckline. The impact caused the dress was so big that it broke records in the Google, and this led to the founding of Google Images. J. Lo he again the time in this year, for the last day Fashion Week in Milanalso on the side of Versace and a reinvention of the iconic coat.

Jennifer Lopez at her legendary appearance at the Grammys in 2000. © Scott Gries

In addition, the professional life of the puerto Rican artists also in connection with fashion. In 2003, he launched his first fashion line JLO by Jennifer Lopez’ and a year earlier, its first fragrance, Glow (since then, more than 20 fragrances) has this brought to the market. Also the cooperation with the company Iglot, throw your own line of make-up in the past year.

The style of Jennifer Lopez over the time

Since his first red carpet Jennifer Lopez attracted the attention of all by his style, deep and sexy latin. His development of the young man, he wore clothes, the seductive extremely, to a woman glamorous worthy to be called a Hollywood diva. Vogue takes a look at your best looks, from 1997 to 2019 with special reference to the looks for all of the MET Gala.

And here you can see the most iconic moments of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet