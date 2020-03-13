Josh Hutcherson remembers the evening quite funny, in the club of the fetish, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth; see

Get a new you can you to different parts of the world, but there is a certain that, as it seems, with the actor Josh Hutcherson to do not want to go, a look at the new. Not to mention in the third section (9), in which he tells a story, hilarious, with a magical world, but other than that, hit it with the cast of “the Hunger Games” in Germany.

The talk-show host Stephen Colbert, He remembered, with a lot of details, in one night, mind you, that was when he and his team-mates for the franchise, with Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, exposed one of the film ‘the Hunger Games’ in Berlin, Germany. “It has a ballad called the Kit-Kat Club, and we were there Jen for me, when I Wake up, and my girlfriend at the time. We are not trying to get in, but a giant, “he said,” no, no, no, you can”.

According to the actor, and the dialogue rolled for a few more minutes, and I didn’t know if he had been detected, or if the safety was just not going to let you go, regardless of whether they are Hollywood stars. “You don’t have to get it going, because it is the night of the foot”the guard explained. HELLO? Http: But the information of fear, the cast is not, it is.

What they found was, to enjoy it to the club that night, alone and naked. “We thought, ‘you know what? Damn. And then we went in and we went to the place where we left our clothes, ( … ), and we finally did it, on the bottom”says the artist of the hunger games are you. Help you face-to-face with this entire cast peladinho?!

The rest of the class, but not for long, as the stars took place, a great fear, when it is in the public domain. “It was… a geriatric. It was very strange. I do not kid, they were people who were very, very old, ” with several pelancas. There’s a guy, completely naked, on foot, with a leather band”Josh says, who says the experience has been fun. At:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQYiXLkp6ic(/embed)

Currently, Josh Hutcherson, stars in the series of “future of man” is brought to us, Hulu. Can’t wait for this cast of “the Hunger Games”, right?

*You should also read:

After years of extrusion, Jennifer Lawrence, you declare that you have the social networks to stalkear

– People magazine, reveals the reason that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally get married; to learn the details