Justin Bieber to the attack on Selena Gomez on her new album, is it?

The canadian singer Justin Bieber returned to music, after 4 years of absence with the single “Yummy”, this song, as part of their next studio album, which may be a topic that you are back in attack Selena Gomez, after it was thrown, in november 2019, the song “Lots of you to love me”, had solved a great deal of controversy about the song, what you lived with Justin for a decade relationship.

And the song of Selena Gomez is, we were able to hear phrases such as “I needed you to hate, to love” and “we remplazaste in just two months, as if it would be easy”, this is the answer to the early wedding between Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, the open only a few months, your advertisement and have decided, later got married in an intimate ceremony.

However, Selena Gomez is not the only “get the stone”, as in the progress, published by Justin Bieber on his youtube channel, sermons, what’s new will come to this in 2020 in relation to your career, we listen between the lyrics of the new songs on the set “I lost almost ten years with a woman that was even half of what you are,” as a counter-attack after Selena Gomez.

The stormy relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in the year 2011 started although according to the rumors, they had already started back, his romance some time; but the singer “Baby” the 25-year-old Selena, 27 years old, decided to separate, finally in the year 2018 to finish after years of use, and return to, where there is a lot of infidelity by the two singers.

It was during this same 2018 Bieber is back with Hailey in the middle of the controversy, since the model of 23 years has been the “lover” of Justin, when he was still with Gomez.

The wedding between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin



“YUMMY,” AND HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ

The latest single from Justin Bieber “Yummy” the singer Selena Gomez, but, on the contrary, speaks not, indeed, the issue touches is now very much in love and committed, with your relationship, so you might think that this relationship is aimed mainly at his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The song has rhythms of hip hop, trap and pop, and has already reached more than 100 billion hits on Youtube only a few hours from the premiere.