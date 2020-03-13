Katy Perry shows an emotional video from her grandmother before she died

The fiancee of Orlando Bloom announced in his latest music video that I was pregnant a few months before the celebration of their wedding in Japan, the same which had been deferred because of the crisis in the health sector of the Coronavirus.

However, the news came in the best time singer already, that you days later, shared it in your social networks a series of videos and photos in memory of her grandmother, Pearl Ann, who has just died.

The singer and her grandmother seemed to share very happy moments and shows what they were to each other. So Katy gave a tribute to one of the most important persons for you.

Now the artist is a nice video on their social networks, in which she announced that her grandmother, in the bed of the hospital, the news that mama would be.

“Grandma, I’m Katy. I know that they are not good, but I would like a exciting news. You know who I am? What’s Katy’s?” said Katy Perry in Perl on the feet from the bed.

“I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, Granny“he continued, and then, as you can check in the video, nodded, and pointed to the occupants of the room.

While Katy was delighted by the response that someone in the room she added: “don’t tell”, and the artist had to master to explain to your grandmother the message: “I am pregnant, finally. I am the last, but I have a baby in me, and I wanted to tell you”

Pearl could Not answer with a “aha”, who threw his granddaughter with a smile: “I say Yes!” replied the singer tries not to be upset, in the it would be the farewell of one of their loved ones.

Katy Perry telling her Grandma shes Finally Pregnant while saying Goodbye.#KatyPerry https://t. co/0t5PHv5pyI — D R E N (@DeanTweets_) March 10, 2020

The grandmother of Katy Perry could not attended the wedding of her granddaughter, but thanks to the idea of the singer, if you know was before the incredible news of his mother.