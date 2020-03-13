Kim Kardashian shares her first photo (“almost impossible”), and their four children

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian West, mogul of make-up and juggling babies.

The star of the reality show programs, will be displayed in the image with Ages, 3 months, Chicago, 19 months; Saint, 3 years old; and North, 6 years. Managed to let all the Vera, in a single image in the social networks for the first time.

“The photos of the Bahamas, are yet to come! Oh, I thought a photo with three children, it was difficult, my God, this is almost impossible!” subtituló the adorable family photo.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian has a comment on the publication, saying, “Honestly, you’re perfect! Your wonderful family! You’re everything!” by a few emojis, the crown with the meaning “Queen”.

Their “momager” –mom and manager Kris Jenner also behind a message left, when he writes: “it is beautiful!”.

In addition to tons of photos of themselves, the history of Instagram of the Kardashian-West was full of tenderness in the last time.

On Wednesday, a video of Chicago to informed play a small snake.

“My brave girl, “Chicago,” wrote Kardashian West.

Before the four children had been published on one picture, Kardashian, West and the North, and Ages together, before the Saint came to interrupt.

In terms of the unusual names of their children, not the mother of four children who once declared: “I have a survey to make known, but in General, after the birth of the baby and if we try to find out, as you can see. In General, I feel about three or four days without a name until you, that you really have a connection with the baby”.