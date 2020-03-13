Kylie Jenner is in addition to the father of Stormi, Travis Scott, twitter | video | values | ideas

In October of last year, the businesswoman Kylie Jenner and singer Tavis Scott, they proclaimed their separation. Since that time, their relationship has been reduced, you see his little daughter Stormi.

In several ways, the model mentioned that both remain a strong friendship, because of the mutual support that you have given, but pointed to a future reconciliation.

SEE YOU Kylie Jenner has a problem with her dress in the ‘after-party’ for the Oscar: “I could Not sit”

But lately, a video has filtered out on Twitter, which shows the rapper in the same sedan that Kylie and her younger sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashianwhile up in the after party of the Oscars.

“Travis Scott the more energy is in the room in the new video of the Oscar night with Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian”, one reads in the post that you already have more than 30,000 reproductions.

A few weeks ago in a enrevista for Harper’s Bazaar the model explains about the artist “We have a relationship so wonderful. Both love Stormi and we want the best for you. We remain connected and coordinated”.

He added that they are inspired and in breeding, which his parents gave him, after his daughter “I Think (my parents) in situations with Stormi, in the what would you do. Were very convenient to me, and I want the same for Stormi,” he said.

SEE YOU Kylie Jenner admits that she is the best friend of her former spouse and father of her daughter, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner looks uncomfortable dress after party in the oscar-2020

Even if the famous influencer could not attend the Oscar ceremony of the last 9. February, the businesswoman came to the after-party of the event.

The model wore a dark tight dress of the company Ralph & Russois , and it him a little uncomfortable. Kylie posted a picture on social networks, he tried to sit in a car, but he didn’t make.

“I could not sit, but it was worth it,” he wrote in the description of the post more than five million responses came up.