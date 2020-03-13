Kylie Jenner slammed the networks for a debut, amazing to see how You animás?

A few days ago, the member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has a video on its official YouTube where he made a tour through the offices of “Kylie Cosmetics”, your fans can see how the working environment is, in the activities.

Kylie Jenner you know that everything he touches, it is automatically in the money, but when it comes to immaterial questions, the more likely it is that the viralización an answer.

– In The News

As I told, the details of each room and fascinates with its unique silhouette, in a time the ex-rapper Travis Scott announced that their daughter, Stormi was on the square and headed for you to Wake up.

It was then, when the social networks convulsionaron as soon as he entered the girls ‘ room, where the young entrepreneur a fragment of “Rise and Shine”, a spectacular way, sang showing her great talent for singing.

On your account of Instagram Kylie he published a “meme” in relation to what is popular, that he for the video and also celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande were reviews, what happens is, elogiándola. How to get to a new job?