Meghan Markle and Beyoncé Convention in the premiere of the lion king

Two pairs of the more internationally recognized the Dukes of Sussex and Beyoncé and Jay-Zstaged an encounter dominated all of the lightning the European premiere of the film The Lion King on London’s Leicester Square. This was the first time that Meghan Markle attending a premier, the red carpet –this time it installed, the yellow, since he has been in duquesa.

Prince Harry and his wife supported this fact in connection with the interpretation, something that was very highly praised by the fans of the ex-American actress. Up to the time, more than a year after the marriage with the Prince have been able to see her first child last may still have not had the participation in a gala in connection with his Guild.









The two couples met worked in this premiere movie Disney movie together, the singer, the soundtrack and also voice the character of Nala. Beyoncé and the Duchess, after a hot hug, got into conversation with him, in which, according to British media, they discussed the Royal baby, Archienine weeks old, and he remained at home, their parents were able to enjoy-as one of his first evening, to have after it.

“This baby is so beautiful”, said the interpreter to Meghan. Beyoncé, a mother of three, revealed that their “twins are here. All of the trips”, and then Jay will come-Z gave Harry a piece of advice: “The best advice I can give you is, always finds a little time for you.”

The couples in the premiere of ‘The lion king’.

(Pool / Reuters)













The meeting of the two Americans, both of which are 37 years old, it generated a great expectation after the tribute from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Meghan Markle of the month the history of black and ” ok ” the award for Best International group at the Brit Awards. The couple used the image of the Duchess, “a tribute to our muses color”.











