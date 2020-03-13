Meghan Markle used an emoji to clap to the tribute of Beyonce at the BRIT Awards

Are two of the most influential women in the world. As each of the apparitions Beyoncé and Meghan Markle in media quotes in which no detail unnoticed eyes of his millions of fans. Or almost none. And commented, months after the main role in one of the most beautiful moments, the ceremony of the BRIT awardsmajor awards in British music, a person close to the Duchess of Sussex has revealed what was the reaction of the royal to see that the Queen of R&B and her husband appeared to be projected in a video during the gala next to a portrait image.















Both belong to the Royal. Meghan Markle, as the Duchess of Sussex, and wife of Prince Harry of England; Beyoncé as the Queen of R&B. Two titles have made that they are two of the most important icons of the time. Therefore, if Beyoncé and her husband Jay –Z, appeared in a video at the awards ceremony, the BRIT awards, held in February in London, next to a field of Meghan Markle with a crown, internet it took a long time, clapping the cool gesture of the partner. If you can not come to collect the award for “Best international group”, which sent out two Destiny’s Child and the producer, a recording of a new clip Going apeshitand they both went dresses with eye-catching outfits and posing next to the Mona Lisa. However, on this occasion, the paintings of Leonardo da Vinci replaced by a portrait of Meghan Markle with a crown, the artist Tim O’brien.















“In (honor) of the month of Black history, we pay our respects to our ‘Muses’ colour’. Congratulations on your pregnancy. We wish you much joy “, wrote at the time on the internet on the artist, the paintings explain the reason for the change; an amusing anecdote that has apparently also like Meghan Markle. And that is, months after that date, Daniel Martin, make-up of the Duchess of Sussex, has announced, what was the reaction of your friend, the change. During a special program ordered Meghan Markle common, the declared by the CBS, the stylist, a photo of the portrait-field, via message. “I sent him a photo. I think it was a screenshot of the two in front of the portrait. I wrote ‘girl’, as ‘Hello’, he recalled. A revelation he received from the Duchess of Sussex with a brilliant answer: the emoji big eyes.