Ninja dramatically over the children that complain and Epic Games Fortnite

During a Video Stream, Ninja the request of Epic Games spoke about the children in Fortnite, high awards for tournaments.

In the last time there was a lot of talk about the passivity of Epic Games in questions of the organization of tournaments. Now that Epic prize pool, many people are surprised is quite strong already announced their height.

Here it is, in particular, on young people, 11,13, 15 years, complain that they earn only a few tens of thousands.

Ninja about such cases

Ninja during his transfer went directly in the direction of the children and young people, the complaints about the size of the prize pools in tournaments, Fortnite. As we have heard, Epic rozpieściło people so much that you complain that not be able to win several hundred thousand in a month, and only a few dozen.

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

It seems that, in fact, be some truth. It is still a lot of money to get out of the house not going out. The times, however, and, as you can see, Epic began so strong, now a little to reduce all of the fight need to change with not very przychylnymi opinions.