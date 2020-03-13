Not anything to skimp! The sisters Jenner vacacionaron in the luxurious villa Of 8 thousand euros per night!

Kylie Jenner is one of the celebrities with the most money in the world. And everything that came to your 21 years of age, and was in the million-dollar-young history.

Therefore, the is us socialite no expense spared in any case, and for the proof of the luxurious cars and properties, and even the clothes and accessories owns.

However, what’s more attention in the last time, the incredible mansion, in which Kylie has decided to spend their vacation.

A few weeks ago, the the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner fact, boast of the ownership of he spent his free time: it is a question of Rosalita, a manor house, rented through Airbnb, and has a value of 8810 euros per night!

The magnificent apartment is located in the Bahamas, and after it became known, is one of the most expensive on the island, offers a breathtaking view on the Caribbean sea, and offers space for about 12 people.

The ex of Travis Scott since Rosalita came in the company of his daughter, Stormi, her sister Kendall and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, with which they took the opportunity to flaunt her amazing figure.

Without a doubt, Kylie Jenner has managed to win very well, such as the fortuna, but she has also made it clear that she is an expert on the issue, if you deserve it.