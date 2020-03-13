Rihanna confirms work on new album with Pharrell

Rihanna surprised everyone with the announcement that it is working on a new album. The singer was at the Fashion week in New York to present the debut of their new lingerie collection Fenty, if confirmed the information.

In an interview with the website “The Cut”, he assured, that the long-awaited successor to the Anti (2016), could soon be in the hands of his fans.

The medium asked Rihanna, what’s, what is on 14 Februaryanswered, “I’ll be in the studio. I am very excited, in fact. I can’t tell you who I work with, but someone I prefer to work for a long time, ” he said.

However, once you revealed who it is. “Well, I’ll tell you. Pharrell“. Everything points to the fact that the interpreter of “Happy” will be entrusted to man, produce the album, which is coming to an end, after four years of pause, the music of Rihanna.