Rihanna prepares new album in collaboration with Pharrell Williams

After four years of absence in the world of music, the singer makes Barbados-born Rihannayour new album works in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

In an interview with the magazine “The Cut”, ” the interpreter “Umbrella”, said the 14. February is in the study on the new material: “I’m very excited, in fact. I can’t say who I work with, but it is someone I prefer to work in a long time”.

But then she decided to say: Is good, I’ll tell you, it’s Pharrell,” says the singer of 31 years is back in the music, after the release of their last studio album with the title “Anti -” in the year 2016.

22. February, Rihanna, also a businesswoman and fashion designer, will be honored with the prize of President of the 51-issue NAACP Image Awards.

The National Association for the advancement of people of colored people (NAACP, for its acronym in English), announced that the singer nationalized U.S., was chosen to receive this award for their “innovative career as an artist and a musician,” but also because “has been awarded as the official public stellar”.

CS