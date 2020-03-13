Scarlett Johansson is the return to the past in the new trailer for ‘Black Widow’. Here are the scenes

Scarlett Johansson that is, the real star of “Black Widow”, “Black widow”), was published a new trailer by the studio Marvel comics on his Twitter account and on YouTube this Monday (9th). In the pictures, meet Natasha Romanoff, before the Avengers”, with a side of heroin, the you never-before-seen,” according to the Marvel universe.
In the film land of the heroin 30 comes out in theaters on April, with the Robert Downey Jragain, like Iron Man. Still a baby, and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), is handed over to the KGB, which prepares you to be their agent for the final approval.
‘Written by an author for the American Jack Schaeffer, “the black widow” is a man of the Australian led from the camera Cate Shortlandthe first woman to run by it on a movie from the Marvel Studios.
Drama and humor mix in the story of the friendship between the two men. By accident, Arthur (Fabrice Luchini) takes a devastating news about Caesar (Patrick Bruel), and to say if you are going to lose to his friend, the nervous, because he has, he will have a son. Read on for the review.
Sentimentality, in the situation, adults more than children, it reaches a whole new level in animation. The film flirts with social commentary, but the main focus is on the message of overcoming the differences with a view to strengthening the bonds. Read on for the review.
The author of the screenplay, Hilton Lacerda’s work on the “subject-matter” of the body, with a trip to the movie genre (the police). Read on for the review.
The plot Was (for the great Adam Devine is addicted to her cell phone. He has no friends or a job that is challenging and exciting, and your love life non-existent. Everything changes when Phil is forced from unit to unit, and the new model comes with the Jexi (voiced by Rose Byrne), an artificial intelligence, which is also a life-coaching practice (and it helps with the problems in his personal life). Read on for the review.
At first glance, it resembles a documentary in the conventional alternating testimonies and archive images. But there are a few things that make it different than the cinebiografias of the music, such as the lack-of-critics/researchers, which is a nod To the importance of the programme, is confirmed by the very members of this collective, which has changed the history of Brazilian pop music in the early to mid-80s. Read on for the review.
Marie-Sophie chambon, finally, it did not minimize to the crises of their characters, so they sound more like the General public. Loïs (Laure Duchêne), 16 years old, to accept it, your own body, and you want to become an astronaut. Read on for the review.
The documentary about the guitarist Lanny Gordin is an experience for all your senses, reach the heart of the audience, it needs to be available to find out less about the history of the composer, who was diagnosed with a mental illness, and it’s more about improvisation and feeling. Read on for the review.
Setbacks and surprises, they feed on this “road movie” on the waterfront”, it will mark the first leading role for Bruna Marquezine, as the protagonist in the film. But the focus is on care, with pictures, in contrast to the weak point in the design of the characters. Read on for the review.
The script-signed by the world music Institute has not Been lend, in cooperation with the Barbie Heusinger, and Cristiane de Oliveira – highlights young people in need of expression to, and as an author, as a carrier of homosexuality is limited to the categories of the traditional. Read on for the review.
The film deals with the political support of the Jean Seberg has been, the movement of the Black Panthers (then involved in a romantic relationship with an activist Hakim Jamal), and — in particular — the hunting of the F. B. I. in the film and tv actress. Read on for the review.
“Half-brother” is the portrait of a neighbourhood, a working-class district of São Paulo. And it makes its approach from the perspective of families lost and fragmented. Read on for the review.
Lauro Escorel is the study of the history of photography in the film. The trip will be about the presence and importance of the image has a two-fold approach: on the contribution of photographers to the construction of a visual identity for the country, and the impact of the digital revolution. Read on for the review.