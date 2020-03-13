Shakira, Karol G, Aitana: women are favorite for the number 1 this Saturday | 40 1

In these days of isolation, of forced labour, a few plans, we crave better than sitting at home remains #Del40al1CocaColawith Tony Aguilar-the new list of LOS40 repeated. A list since last Saturday lead Morat with Wherever we go, their leadership is threatened by several women that they sing in German.

Yes, because in the top 10, there are three songs that, so far, it is not the number one and could get it in this issue. In the #4 Aitana and Cali and tuning tv are +, in #7, Karol G, and Nicki Minaj with Tusa and in the #8, Shakira with I like accompanied by Anuel AA (curiosity: the couple, who competes from Karol G and Anuel AA the number one). The three songs are undeniable successes in these times and would it not be strange that none of them escalara, to the first position. Clear that we should not discard the other, which is already on a high and remain in positions of leadership of the head, as Taboo Pablo Alboran, and Ava, Max (#2), or Rhythm, Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin (#3).

The two candidates also speak our language: you are Leiva, As you would die tomorrow, and Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee, with You move the mouse. As soon as we will be the number of columns, always with the HT #MiVoto40 we know that if you succeed, the entry in the ranking; in this case, who desalojarían the list.

By tuning the antenna (902 39 40 40) awarded the winter hat official LOS40the DVD player or blu-Ray of the film The infinite trench and the book The coast of light, Simon, Vargas, a member of Murten. A stack of rewards, cum beautiful, more bearable those long days in the house. In addition, the machine from the time in the Department, we remember songs, the number one on the list in 2017… All of this in the course of the four hours of radio-lively weekend. Oh, come to us!