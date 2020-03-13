So the hair looks natural Kylie Jenner | news from El Salvador

Lately, Kylie Jenner has decided to Shine the hair more than blonde. A makeover, many have passed from 165 million followers on Instagram. Although the huge and abundant hair, which is not lit up, is completely natural.

In a video in the social network, the young mother, snapchat released appears, wearing you washed your hair fresh. “The long natural hair-Kylie,” wrote Kylie snapchat.

Jenner extensions, and revealed to be replaced, that the hair is much shorter than you think. “The roots are almost there”, reads like a part of the video.